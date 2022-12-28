December 28, 2022 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.

Ahead of New year eve, the city police intensify vehicle check during nights.

Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Tiruvellikeni is being spruced up for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival.

Authoritised urged to act on the illegal dumpyard that has come near the Velachery Station Road.

Neelankarai Police arrested four transgenders for indulging in snatching from public after diverting their attention