Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Eight Ayyappa devotees from Andipatti killed in a road accident on the Kumuli-Theni ghat section while they were returning from Sabarimala shrine.
- The depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in coastal and south Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday.
- Kodungaiyur police arrested a key accused of a gang in Chennai which robbed ₹68 lakh from two jewellery workers came from Andhra Pradesh after posing as income tax officers. A hunt is on to nab four more accused.
- Farmers of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram district begin planting of paddy. P
