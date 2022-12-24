Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 24, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Eight Ayyappa devotees from Andipatti killed in a road accident on the Kumuli-Theni ghat section while they were returning from Sabarimala shrine.

The depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in coastal and south Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday.

Kodungaiyur police arrested a key accused of a gang in Chennai which robbed ₹68 lakh from two jewellery workers came from Andhra Pradesh after posing as income tax officers. A hunt is on to nab four more accused.

Farmers of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram district begin planting of paddy. P ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.