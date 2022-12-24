  • Eight Ayyappa devotees from Andipatti killed in a road accident on the Kumuli-Theni ghat section while they were returning from Sabarimala shrine.
  • The depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in coastal and south Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday. 
  • Kodungaiyur police arrested a key accused of a gang in Chennai which robbed ₹68 lakh from two jewellery workers came from Andhra Pradesh after posing as income tax officers. A hunt is on to nab four more accused.
  • Farmers of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram district begin planting of paddy. P