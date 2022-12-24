December 24, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Eight Ayyappa devotees from Andipatti killed in a road accident on the Kumuli-Theni ghat section while they were returning from Sabarimala shrine.

The depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rains in coastal and south Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday.

Kodungaiyur police arrested a key accused of a gang in Chennai which robbed ₹68 lakh from two jewellery workers came from Andhra Pradesh after posing as income tax officers. A hunt is on to nab four more accused.

Farmers of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram district begin planting of paddy. P