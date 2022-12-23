December 23, 2022 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

The 22-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple gets underway.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in mass sapling planting drive under Green Tamil Nadu Mission near Dindigul.

Minister for HR and CE, P.K. Sekar Babu and Forest Department Minister M. Mathiventhan will participate in the Anjaneyar Jayanthi function at Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple on Friday.

6-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment of 20 years for raping a 13 year old girl in Vepery.

Coimbatore Shopping Festival 2022’ at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex from Friday.

Nilgiris police make preparations to ensure road safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations.