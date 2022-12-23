Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- The 22-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple gets underway.
- Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in mass sapling planting drive under Green Tamil Nadu Mission near Dindigul.
- Minister for HR and CE, P.K. Sekar Babu and Forest Department Minister M. Mathiventhan will participate in the Anjaneyar Jayanthi function at Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple on Friday.
- 6-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment of 20 years for raping a 13 year old girl in Vepery.
- Coimbatore Shopping Festival 2022’ at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex from Friday.
- Nilgiris police make preparations to ensure road safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
COMMents
SHARE