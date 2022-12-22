December 22, 2022 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the petition filed by AIADMK ward member S. Thiruvikka who had sought the indirect election to the post of Karur District Panchayat Vice Chairperson to be videographed. It is alleged that he was abducted in Dindigul by DMK cadres on the day of the election. Later, the unidentified men dropped him off near the Natham bus stand.

Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujam birth anniversary to be celebrated in Erode today.

Chief Minster MK.Stalin will unveil a scheme to form mental health welfare councils and forum for school children across the State.

Seven vehicles that entered Tenkasi with waste from Kerala seized in the past two weeks.

Leopard spotted near Bannari check post.