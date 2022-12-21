Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 21, 2022 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:\ Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to review Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Tiruchi

scheme in Tiruchi Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam to stage a protest in Coimbatore demanding the State pay the hospital bill for the 62-year-old man who was injured in a wild elephant attack near Sathyamangalam here on December 11.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan are distributing welfare assistance to silk farmers in Salem today.

National Research Centre for Banana conference on GI and traditional varieties of banana.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration department hosts ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ in Tiruchi to highlight their health benefits and different methods of preparation.

The Labour Court has set aside termination of an employee by Cognizant as illegal and unjustifiable It has ruled the employee is entitled to be reinstated anywhere in India or abroad.

