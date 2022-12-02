Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 02, 2022 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Edappadi K. Palaniswami to kickstart AIADMK fast against the DMK government in Coimbatore today, for ignoring the city.

Weather updates: The easterly wave may bring light to moderate rains particularly over coastal TN on Saturday. Isolated heavy rains may occur. A fresh low pressure area expected to form on Monday may become depression and move near TN coasts on December 8.

CM Stalin to inaugurate through videoconferencing the memorial of writer Ki. Rajanarayanan.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court HC to pronounce orders on the petition seeking a direction to declare the name of Thamirabarani river as Porunai river.

Trial run of engine on the newly laid BG section between Theni and Bodi to be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm.

First year MBBS classes commence at Madras Medical College.

The Tambaram corporation has started surveying roads which have been damaged due to rains to start relaying roads once the state government allots funds.

NLCIL inks MoU with Odisha government for renewable energy generation

