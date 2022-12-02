Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Edappadi K. Palaniswami to kickstart AIADMK fast against the DMK government in Coimbatore today, for ignoring the city.
- Weather updates: The easterly wave may bring light to moderate rains particularly over coastal TN on Saturday. Isolated heavy rains may occur. A fresh low pressure area expected to form on Monday may become depression and move near TN coasts on December 8.
- CM Stalin to inaugurate through videoconferencing the memorial of writer Ki. Rajanarayanan.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court HC to pronounce orders on the petition seeking a direction to declare the name of Thamirabarani river as Porunai river.
- Trial run of engine on the newly laid BG section between Theni and Bodi to be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm.
- First year MBBS classes commence at Madras Medical College.
- The Tambaram corporation has started surveying roads which have been damaged due to rains to start relaying roads once the state government allots funds.
- NLCIL inks MoU with Odisha government for renewable energy generation
