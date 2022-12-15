Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 15, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Symptoms of leaf blight disease in samba paddy in Tiruchi district; Agriculture department cautions farmers as the disease had caused extensive damage to the crop a few years ago.

Puthiya Tamilagam to organise conference to mark the 25th year conference of party formation.

Families of four people killed in flash flood to be handed over ₹4 lakhs in compensation by Tourism Minister.

Coimbatore district police arrested four persons on charges of growing cannabis.

Inflow drops to 4,500 cusecs at Bhavanisagar dam.

