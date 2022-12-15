  • Symptoms of leaf blight disease in samba paddy in Tiruchi district; Agriculture department cautions farmers as the disease had caused extensive damage to the crop a few years ago.
  • Puthiya Tamilagam to organise conference to mark the 25th year conference of party formation.
  • Families of four people killed in flash flood to be handed over ₹4 lakhs in compensation by Tourism Minister.
  • Coimbatore district police arrested four persons on charges of growing cannabis.
  • Inflow drops to 4,500 cusecs at Bhavanisagar dam.