Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Symptoms of leaf blight disease in samba paddy in Tiruchi district; Agriculture department cautions farmers as the disease had caused extensive damage to the crop a few years ago.
- Puthiya Tamilagam to organise conference to mark the 25th year conference of party formation.
- Families of four people killed in flash flood to be handed over ₹4 lakhs in compensation by Tourism Minister.
- Coimbatore district police arrested four persons on charges of growing cannabis.
- Inflow drops to 4,500 cusecs at Bhavanisagar dam.
