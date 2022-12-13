Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 13, 2022 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: AIADMK to stage demo against property tax, power tariff and milk price hike.

Search operations on to find four people washed away in flash flood.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Courr will pass orders on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect and safeguard the properties of Madurai Adheenam.

A booklet that contains information about area sabhas and their functioning has been released.

Cotton auction to resume at Thuraiyur regulated market in Tiruchi. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.