December 13, 2022 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

AIADMK to stage demo against property tax, power tariff and milk price hike.

Search operations on to find four people washed away in flash flood.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Courr will pass orders on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect and safeguard the properties of Madurai Adheenam.

A booklet that contains information about area sabhas and their functioning has been released.

Cotton auction to resume at Thuraiyur regulated market in Tiruchi.