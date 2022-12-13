Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- AIADMK to stage demo against property tax, power tariff and milk price hike.
- Search operations on to find four people washed away in flash flood.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Courr will pass orders on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to protect and safeguard the properties of Madurai Adheenam.
- A booklet that contains information about area sabhas and their functioning has been released.
- Cotton auction to resume at Thuraiyur regulated market in Tiruchi.
COMMents
SHARE