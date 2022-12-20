Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 20, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Monday, December 20, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will to launch climate tool for 50 industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor to chair meeting of stake-holders at its Cotton Research Station at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district.

TTDC to hold a dance festival at Mamallapuram and island Grounds this year.

