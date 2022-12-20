Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will to launch climate tool for 50 industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.
- TNAU Vice-Chancellor to chair meeting of stake-holders at its Cotton Research Station at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district.
- TTDC to hold a dance festival at Mamallapuram and island Grounds this year.
- Kancheepuram district administration to conduct book exhibition from Friday
