- BJP state president Annamalai to resume his En Mann En Makkal yatra in Virudhunagar district today.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to facilitate government school students who have secured admission in national institutes
- Powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and Erode district claim they have not received the concession in power tariff that was announced by Tamil Nadu government during Erode by-election
- Nagapattinam district police come up with an initiative ‘Magale Unakkaga’ to spread awareness on child sexual abuse and usage of drugs
- Health dept sanctions Rs 95 crore for procurement of equipment for the 11 new medical college hospitals
- The consultant appointed by Chennai Metrowater is set to submit detailed project report on improvements needed in sewer infrastructure in core areas by November
- Work to construct a road over bridge at LC 64 at Karunguzhi in Chengalpattu district has recently commenced. The project, will help residents and many trucks moving around the rice mills and paddy fields in the locality
- The residents of Dhadankuppam in Villivakkam want their locality to converted from overhead to underground line. All the surrounding locality have been converted to UG.
