Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Standing banana crop submerged as the Cauvery water is over flowing on the Kallanai road in Uthamarseeli village in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath
The Hindu BureauAugust 09, 2022 09:02 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 09:02 IST

1. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has appointed a retired judge of the High Court as the administrator to conduct election of Bishop and the church council of the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church.

2. Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj will inspect student hostels at Kolli Hills today.

3. Chances of saving the standing banana crop raised on about 300 acres along the Cauvery River in Tiruchi district appear bleak as water is yet to recede after a week of inundation.

4. IIT-Madras team finds underneath limestone caves connecting wells in Thisaiyanvilai region; suggests rapid recharge technology to be used for massive recharge of groundwater to combat seawater intrusion into the land

