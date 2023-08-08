- Officials from the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Minister V. Senthilbalaji for the second day in connection with the money laundering case.
- President Droupadi Murmu visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation 2023 Report in Chennai today.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to launch the distribution of Digital Global Positioning System (DGPS) equipment to engineers in the Water Resources Department.
- State Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to hold discussions with residents federation representatives on their long pending demand for service lanes along city-stretch of Thanjavur Highway.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to construct adequate sanitary complex near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai.
ADVERTISEMENT