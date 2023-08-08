August 08, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Minister V. Senthilbalaji for the second day in connection with the money laundering case. President Droupadi Murmu visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation 2023 Report in Chennai today. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to launch the distribution of Digital Global Positioning System (DGPS) equipment to engineers in the Water Resources Department. State Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to hold discussions with residents federation representatives on their long pending demand for service lanes along city-stretch of Thanjavur Highway. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to construct adequate sanitary complex near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT