Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, August 9, 2023
August 08, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST
Minister V. Senthilbalaji being brought to the ED office in Chennai.
| Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
-
Officials from the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Minister V. Senthilbalaji for the second day in connection with the money laundering case.
-
President Droupadi Murmu visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Auroville.
-
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation 2023 Report in Chennai today.
-
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to launch the distribution of Digital Global Positioning System (DGPS) equipment to engineers in the Water Resources Department.
-
State Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to hold discussions with residents federation representatives on their long pending demand for service lanes along city-stretch of Thanjavur Highway.
-
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to construct adequate sanitary complex near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai.
