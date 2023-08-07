August 07, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST

President Droupadi Murmu to commission advanced linear accelerator at JIPMER; to participate in other events. Chennai Corporation and Railways to construct culverts using precast technology in flood prone areas such as Ganesapuram before September 15 to prepare for the monsoon. Chennai Metrowater is using sewer robot in areas with chronic issues to check on leaks and blocks in sewer network on pilot basis. Chennai Corporation starts meetings with residents in all the 200 wards to control vector borne diseases. Mayiladuthurai district administration proposes to construct a new bridge across Uppanar River in Sirkazhi taluk. Breakthrough of the first Metro Rail tunnel boring machine in Madhavaram today. In the wake of issues regarding manual assessment of reading electricity meters Tangedco has announced to download meter readings directly from the port of the static meters. This is being done on a trial basis

