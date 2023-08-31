August 31, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi. TN Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee visits Theni. Chennai Corporation Council meeting today. Tiruchi City Police holds meeting with members of POCSO Committee, Juvenile Justice Comittee and other stakeholders to plug the gaps and expedite action on POCSO cases. Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association to observe hunger fast demanding removal of Registrar. Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested three men for selling a land worth ₹75 lakh using fake documents. Coimbatore Corporation Council meeting from 10.30 a.m. BIS brings in standards for equipment used for Ayurveda treatment and traditional medicine to safeguard patients well-being. It will hold meeting with various stakeholders, including manufacturers, on the standards.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT