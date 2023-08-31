  1. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.
  2. TN Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee visits Theni.
  3. Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.
  4. Tiruchi City Police holds meeting with members of POCSO Committee, Juvenile Justice Comittee and other stakeholders to plug the gaps and expedite action on POCSO cases.
  5. Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association to observe hunger fast demanding removal of Registrar.
  6. Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested three men for selling a land worth ₹75 lakh using fake documents.
  7. Coimbatore Corporation Council meeting from 10.30 a.m.
  8. BIS brings in standards for equipment used for Ayurveda treatment and traditional medicine to safeguard patients well-being. It will hold meeting with various stakeholders, including manufacturers, on the standards.