- HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.
- TN Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee visits Theni.
- Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.
- Tiruchi City Police holds meeting with members of POCSO Committee, Juvenile Justice Comittee and other stakeholders to plug the gaps and expedite action on POCSO cases.
- Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association to observe hunger fast demanding removal of Registrar.
- Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested three men for selling a land worth ₹75 lakh using fake documents.
- Coimbatore Corporation Council meeting from 10.30 a.m.
- BIS brings in standards for equipment used for Ayurveda treatment and traditional medicine to safeguard patients well-being. It will hold meeting with various stakeholders, including manufacturers, on the standards.
