August 28, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to inaugurate a technology centre of United Parcel Service in Chennai. Indian oil will soon launch a high-pressure variable regulator and a commercial LPG Hose. These are currently awaiting approval from LERC and are meant for use in hotels and other commercial establishments, its ED marketing has said. CENTAC to revert to earlier fee structure for PG medical courses following Madras High Court order. Tiruvallur district, recently opened 17 direct procurement centres (DPCs) as part of its preparations for the paddy harvest this Swarnavari season. A total of 25,203 hectares of lands are estimated to yield 1.67 lakh tonnes of a mix of medium slender and mota (thick ones) rice varieties Chennai Corporation to take initiatives to strengthen disease surveillance in 15 zones of the city. 11 persons including three advocates booked by Dindigul police on charges of land grabbing in Kodaikanal. Jawaharlal Nehru University VC to address Vallalar Day celebrations in Madurai. Coimbatore MP Natarajan questions rationale behind dismantling robust structures for the purpose of revamping Coimbatore North Station under Amrit Bharath Station Development Scheme. Food minister R. Sakkarapani and local body administration minister K. N. Nehru arriving in Krishnagiri today for various programmes.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

