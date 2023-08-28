- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to inaugurate a technology centre of United Parcel Service in Chennai.
- Indian oil will soon launch a high-pressure variable regulator and a commercial LPG Hose. These are currently awaiting approval from LERC and are meant for use in hotels and other commercial establishments, its ED marketing has said.
- CENTAC to revert to earlier fee structure for PG medical courses following Madras High Court order.
- Tiruvallur district, recently opened 17 direct procurement centres (DPCs) as part of its preparations for the paddy harvest this Swarnavari season. A total of 25,203 hectares of lands are estimated to yield 1.67 lakh tonnes of a mix of medium slender and mota (thick ones) rice varieties
- Chennai Corporation to take initiatives to strengthen disease surveillance in 15 zones of the city.
- 11 persons including three advocates booked by Dindigul police on charges of land grabbing in Kodaikanal.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University VC to address Vallalar Day celebrations in Madurai.
- Coimbatore MP Natarajan questions rationale behind dismantling robust structures for the purpose of revamping Coimbatore North Station under Amrit Bharath Station Development Scheme.
- Food minister R. Sakkarapani and local body administration minister K. N. Nehru arriving in Krishnagiri today for various programmes.
