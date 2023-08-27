- CRS to begin probe into railway fire accident in Madurai which claimed nine lives
- Union Minister of State for Road Transport V.K. Singh to visit Kandaiyandipatti village in Pudukottai district in the evening to inspect the works taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to speak at the wedding of a party functionary in Tiruvarur.
- Coimbatore City Police to introduce an integrated voice feedback system to get feedback from people on their visit to police stations.
- NTK rejigs its party organisation in each district in preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu inspects works at temples in Coimbatore.
- DMK in Puducherry to install statue of party patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Veerampattinam.
