  1. CRS to begin probe into railway fire accident in Madurai which claimed nine lives
  2. Union Minister of State for Road Transport V.K. Singh to visit Kandaiyandipatti village in Pudukottai district in the evening to inspect the works taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
  3. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to speak at the wedding of a party functionary in Tiruvarur.
  4. Coimbatore City Police to introduce an integrated voice feedback system to get feedback from people on their visit to police stations.
  5. NTK rejigs its party organisation in each district in preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
  6. HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu inspects works at temples in Coimbatore.
  7. DMK in Puducherry to install statue of party patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Veerampattinam.