August 25, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

CM Stalin launches the expansion of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Panchayat Union Middle School, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district Pondy Government has constituted a five-member committee headed by Development Commissioner cum Finance Secretary to monitor implementation of infra projects costing more than ₹3 crore Auroville Literature Festival begins NGT instructs authorities to follow all rules while desilting lakes and says it should not be permitted without environmental clearance if desilted earth is sold Chennai Corporation to launch sanitation workers development scheme and improve maintenance of toilets HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition filed by Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to review the progress of the new bus terminus being constructed at Panjapur

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT