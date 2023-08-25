  1. CM Stalin launches the expansion of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Panchayat Union Middle School, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district
  2. Pondy Government has constituted a five-member committee headed by Development Commissioner cum Finance Secretary to monitor implementation of infra projects costing more than ₹3 crore
  3. Auroville Literature Festival begins
  4. NGT instructs authorities to follow all rules while desilting lakes and says it should not be permitted without environmental clearance if desilted earth is sold
  5. Chennai Corporation to launch sanitation workers development scheme and improve maintenance of toilets
  6. HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition filed by Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case
  7. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to review the progress of the new bus terminus being constructed at Panjapur