- CM Stalin launches the expansion of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Panchayat Union Middle School, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district
- Pondy Government has constituted a five-member committee headed by Development Commissioner cum Finance Secretary to monitor implementation of infra projects costing more than ₹3 crore
- Auroville Literature Festival begins
- NGT instructs authorities to follow all rules while desilting lakes and says it should not be permitted without environmental clearance if desilted earth is sold
- Chennai Corporation to launch sanitation workers development scheme and improve maintenance of toilets
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition filed by Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case
- Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to review the progress of the new bus terminus being constructed at Panjapur
