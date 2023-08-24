Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Tuesday, August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST
CM M.K. Stalin to inaugurate an auditorium and participate in the 75th anniversary of Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts College in Mayiladuthurai district. | file photo
Governor R.N. Ravi and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy to address the 38th Convocation ceremony of Bharathiar University.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate an auditorium and participate in the 75th anniversary of Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts College in Mayiladuthurai district.
TPDK is planning to stage a black flag protest during the visit of T.N. Governor in Coimbatore.
Two persons electrocuted near Peraiyur while hare hunting.
HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking action against illegal sand mining in Dindigul.
Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructs deputy directors of health services not to hold meetings beyond working hours for village health nurses and sector health nurses.
Scientists from Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore inspect sugarcane crop affected by Pokkah boeng disease in Perambalur district and advise remedial measures.
Former Minister Pollachi V. Jayaraman approaches the Railway Ministry making a case for operation of Pollachi-Coimbatore-Pollachi services on all days of the week.
State Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran, inspects work on Tourism facilities in the Nilgiris district.
