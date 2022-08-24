Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Chief Minister M.K .Stalin to hand over welfare assistance to a highest of 1.07 lakh beneficiries and commission new projects and lay stone for new projects.

2. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to address a party meeting in Pollachi.

3. Tamil Nadu Meenavar Kootamaipu to address the media Madurai. The members want the police officials involved in the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing incident to be booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

4. With 50 tenements in M.A. Sahib Street being evicted to comply with a court order, the affected families have raised concerns over the demand for ₹5.5 lakh per family demanded by TNUHDB for allocating houses. Families temporarily shifted to a community hall.

5. An exhibition in IIT Madras walks viewers through the history of Anglo Indian community in the country.