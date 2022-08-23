Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench will hear the appeal of Chitra, mother of Dalit youth Gokulraj, against the acquittal of five accused in his murder case. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K .Stalin will launch the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Goods Policy 2022 today in Chennai. The Chief Minister will also be signing some MoUs involving the sector.

2. The Madras High Court will hear today the appeals preferred by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami challenging an order by a single judge in favour of the other party leader, O. Panneerselvam, on August 17.

2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the appeal preferred by Chitra, mother of Dalit youth Gokulraj, against the acquittal of five accused in his murder case. The trial court sentenced 10 accused to life imprisonment and acquitted five accused. Members of a Caste Hindu outfit murdered Gokulraj after he was found with a Caste Hindu girl at a temple.

3. One more accused nabbed in connection with Fed Bank robbery case in Chennai .

4. Six persons killed in an accident in Salem.

5. The Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission chairperson to hold review meeting in South Tamil Nadu .

6. Madurai Mayor to chair grievances redressal meet at Corporation today.