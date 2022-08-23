Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 23, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 23, 2022 09:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench will hear the appeal of Chitra, mother of Dalit youth Gokulraj, against the acquittal of five accused in his murder case. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K .Stalin will launch the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Goods Policy 2022 today in Chennai. The Chief Minister will also be signing some MoUs involving the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Madras High Court will hear today the appeals preferred by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami challenging an order by a single judge in favour of the other party leader, O. Panneerselvam, on August 17.

2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the appeal preferred by Chitra, mother of Dalit youth Gokulraj, against the acquittal of five accused in his murder case. The trial court sentenced 10 accused to life imprisonment and acquitted five accused. Members of a Caste Hindu outfit murdered Gokulraj after he was found with a Caste Hindu girl at a temple.

3. One more accused nabbed in connection with Fed Bank robbery case in Chennai .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Six persons killed in an accident in Salem.

5. The Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission chairperson to hold review meeting in South Tamil Nadu .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

6. Madurai Mayor to chair grievances redressal meet at Corporation today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app