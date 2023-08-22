August 22, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release three books of The Hindu Group - Epic Saga of the Cholas, Tamil Nadu In Focus and Pioneers. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the bail petitions of those involved in the attack on Income Tax officials when they were searching the premises of people known to Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur. Onion prices move up as traders suspend auction in Maharashtra markets. HC Madurai Bench to hear ‘reporting compliance’ the petitions seeking a ban on fake websites operating in the name of the famous temples in the State. The Court has already issued a direction in this regard. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to launch Rainfed Area Development Programme to promote horticulture in Pachamalai in Tiruchi district. CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan’s press meet in Tirunelveli. Parents of Nanguneri Scheduled Caste boy, who was assaulted by his classmates belonging to the intermediate castes, to meet press persons in Madurai. A jackal cub rescued and reared by the Forest Department in Coimbatore was shifted to Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore. The forest department, for the first time, Is to supply firewood from removed exotic trees to tea estates in Nilgiris. Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute vehicles to elected representatives at Collectorate. Puducherry GST collection for the first four months of this fiscal shows a 13 % increase.. Couple dies and three others injured as car rams tractor in Kallakudi. R.K.Nagar Police in Chennai arrested two men from Karnataka stealing batteries at HDFC ATM.

