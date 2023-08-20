August 20, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

DMK youth wing observes statewide hunger fast demanding scrapping of NEET and condemning the Centre and T.N. Governor. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin leads the fast at Chennai. AIADMK golden jubilee conference in Madurai. The #StopAdaniSaveChennai campaign by the Chennai Climate Action Group garnered widespread support on X (formerly Twitter) with a “tweet storm” pointed towards Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, appealing him to stall the expansion of the Kattupalli Port. Kizhoor, the remote village which hosted a peaceful referendum that paved for the merger of French territories with India, is yet to get its due significance in the administrative affairs of Puducherry government. Tamil Nadu’s peak power deficit is expected to be in the range of 1080 MW to 4380 MW in the upcoming summer period. The State expects to cover the deficit through short term power purchase agreements, swap arrangement and purchase through power exchanges. Nilgiriscapes conference to end today. NIT Tiruchi faculty suffer as their promotions have been stopped. Women have excelled in their particular sector in the startup ecosystem will be given the Homepreneur Award SKL. A person in Kanyakumari detained for making a hoax bomb call in CM’s house on Saturday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT