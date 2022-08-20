Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Ondiveeran statue at the Manimandapam in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister L. Murugan will release a commemorative postage stamp to honour freedom fighter Ondiveeran.

2. The Crime Investigation Department of the Tamil Nadu police’s Idol Wing, traces yet another idol which was stolen from a temple in Thandavankottam village to a U.S. Museum.

3. District administrations in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai to discuss preparedness for Vinayakar Chathurthi festival

3. Rooftop solar energy generation will see revision of tariff.

4. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to start preliminary work to replace old sewer lines in K.K. Nagar at a cost of ₹31 crore