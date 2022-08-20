Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 20, 2022

PTI
August 20, 2022 09:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondiveeran statue at the Manimandapam in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister L. Murugan will release a commemorative postage stamp to honour freedom fighter Ondiveeran.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Crime Investigation Department of the Tamil Nadu police’s Idol Wing, traces yet another idol which was stolen from a temple in Thandavankottam village to a U.S. Museum.

3. District administrations in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai to discuss preparedness for Vinayakar Chathurthi festival

3. Rooftop solar energy generation will see revision of tariff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to start preliminary work to replace old sewer lines in K.K. Nagar at a cost of ₹31 crore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app