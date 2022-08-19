Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 19, 2022

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss will undertake a march from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri over the Hogenakkal surplus water scheme on August 19, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee has releaseed the schedule for counselling.

2. The National Green Tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu government to not proceed with construction of a check dam at Parakani in Kanniyakumari district, stops short of ordering its demolition in public interest.

3. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy to meet press in Erode.

4. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss to launch a march from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri to push for the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme starting from Hogenakkal today.

5. Governor R.N. Ravi to participate in TN Fisheries University convocation.

6. Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has started Makkaludan Mayor an outreach programme in which Mayor goes door-to-door in the city to redress grievances.

7. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, to inspect Government Homeopathy Medical College in Tirumangalam and meet the press in Madurai.

8. The TNSDC will be introducing skill based courses for engineering and arts college under the Nan Mudhalvan platform.

9. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court asks the State to explore the possibility of replicating the Magizhchi Police wellbeing programme launched by the Chennai City Police in other districts as well.

10. A recent assessment of butterfly species in Pachamalai Hills in Tiruchi district has recorded 109 species.

11. This year, some of the vulnerable stretches of waterways are likely to be dredged apart from being cleared of vegetation. The WRD awaits government’s nod for its proposal to clean double the distance of waterways than that of last year, ahead of the northeast monsoon