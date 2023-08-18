August 18, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin to address fishermen conference in Mandapam. The low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal may put an end to break in monsoon conditions. Meanwhile, IMD predicts an increase in rains on August 21 and August 22 over Tamil Nadu. An update on its impact over thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu. The Namakkal district administration banned the usage of 19 types of plastic items in Kolli Hills Panchyat Union and also warned to slap fines on the offenders ranging from ₹100 to ₹1 lakh. The Economic Offences Wing CID police intensified its search to nab film producer R.K.Suresh who is wanted in the Aarudhra Gold scam Youth riding bikes without registration number plates harass women, unleash terror with rash driving, in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. Transport Minister Sivasankar inaugurates air conditioned Rest Room for TNSTC bus crew in Perambalur and distributes orders to compassionate ground appointees

