Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 18, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 18, 2022 08:59 IST

A view of the Vellore Institute of Technology. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will participate in the  37th convocation of the varsity. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai to visit Coimbatore today to participate in founders day celebrations at Suguna Group of industries.

2. Special teams formed to trace the directors of LNS international financial services which swindled Rs.6000 crore from depositors on pretext of giving high returns.

3. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has requested the Director of Legal Studies, Chennai, to issue a circular mandating the installation of the portrait of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in all Government Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

4, The dam water level is expected to reduce to below 120 feet soon as inflow is drastically reduced to Mettur dam. In the past 34 days, over 250 TMC of water has been discharged from Mettur dam.

5. VIT’s 37th convocation in Vellore. TN Governor, R.N. Ravi, participates .

6. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s State president K. Annamalai to address a public meeting in Pudukottai in the evening.

7. Tiruppur district fast track Mahila court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman.

8. Puducherry budget to be presented on August 22

