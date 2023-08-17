August 17, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

CM M.K. Stalin is in Madurai, expected to leave for Ramanathapuram district around 10 a.m. by road. He is scheduled to address DMK party booth level agents in the evening. Tomorrow the CM will address fishermen conference at Mandapam. Fishermen have urged the environment department to redraw the CZMP of Chengalpattu district Collector after taking their inputs. The collector had called off tomorrow’s public hearing on the CZMP for the district following objections from the fishermen. TN Legislative Assembly Library Committee to visit Tirunelveli district. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking release of water from Papanasam dam for agricultural purposes. Presidency College organises weekly book review meetings to create interest in reading among students. Coimbatore car museum to get a bay for Indian cars. A special team of police arrested two key suspects of stocking IMFL bottles and selling them at higher illegally in north Chennai.

