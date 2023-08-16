August 16, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to unveil the statue of renowned playback singer T.M. Soundararajan in Madurai Chief Minister, Speaker to participate in De Jure Transfer Day marking accession of erstwhile Pondicherry to Indian Union. PUCL to present a fact finding report on the Nanguneri incident in which a student belonging to a Scheduled Caste was attacked by his classmates belonging to an intermediate caste. Aadi Amavasai festival in Rameswaram and Sathuragiri. Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee to visit development projects and meet in Tirunelveli. Transport Minister to inaugurate air-conditioned retiring rooms for bus crew at TNSTC Depot in Coimbatore. Storage in reservoirs that feed city water supply dropped to 58.31% of their capacity. An update on Krishna water supply

