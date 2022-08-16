Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 16, 2022 09:06 IST

Engineering aspirants’ certificates are being verified at Government College of Engineering, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli. File photo | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee will release the merit list for BE/BTech counselling.

2. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) to hold public hearing on power tariff revision proposal.

3. Tirunelveli Collector to inaugurate removal of ‘seemai Karuvelam’ at Gopalasamudram irrigation tank.

4. Fishermen to protest against delay in setting right the flawed design of Thaengaaipattinam fishing harbour.

5. Three rowdies a in Chennai for allegedly attempting to attack a history sheeter from Moovarasampet when he was on the way to court .

6. The Madras Day heritage walk at Tiruvottiyur temple.

