Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 13, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 13, 2022 09:19 IST

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi during the wreath laying ceremony of four army soldiers, killed in a militant attack in J&K’s Rajouri on Thursday, in Jammu district, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The mortal remains of soldier D. Lakshmanan will reach Madurai today. | Photo Credit: -

1. The mortal remains of soldier D. Lakshmanan who was killed in an encounter with militants in Parghal in Jammu and Kashmir will reach Madurai today.

2. Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate new buildings at the National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram today

3. Four from Sri Lanka reached Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Saturday. Marine Police are investigating.

4. Congress MP Chidambaram to address the media in Karaikudi

5. Kite festival gets underway at Mamallapuram

6. Encroachments, mostly houses, demolished in Arakonam to restore original space of a medieval temple

7. A meeting will be held on the alleged misuse of land allocated to Ford Car company

8. Water Resources Department has called for tender to begin widening of narrow stretch of Adyar river near Kundrathur. The project aims to reduce flooding in areas along the river.

