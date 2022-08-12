Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

amil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling session at the Anna University in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

August 12, 2022 09:48 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 12, 2022

1. A total of 434 colleges will participate in TNEA counselling this year. It is lower than last year but the number of seats are expected to be higher than last year.

2. M-Sand and River Sand Lorry Owners Federation plan to stage protest on August 18 seeking opening of more sand quarries and streamlining of unapproved msand units.

3. Anna University will hold its academic council meeting today.

4. Dindigul Corporation Council Meeting to be held today.

5. Sloth bears spotted rummaging through open dump in Kotagiri dumpyard. Residents call for action.

6. Water to be released from Bhavanisagar reservoir into LBP canal for irrigation.

7. Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam and Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to inaugurate conclave on agriculture infrastructure fund in Tiruchi