Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Madras High Court.
The Hindu BureauAugust 10, 2022 09:05 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 09:05 IST

1. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the Sattankulam custodial deaths case today.

2. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions expects around 2.15 lakh seats to be brought under single window counselling

3. A Chola era Buhddha stolen from Arapakkam is now stuck in US without any claim from state police.

4. Fish cultivation in Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai begins for the season with over six lakh fish are being left into the water

