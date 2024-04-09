  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a road show at Pondy Bazaar in the city canvasing votes for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls
  2. The city police has deployed more than 3,500 police personnel in view of PM visit to the city. 200 words RSR
  3. CM M.K. Stalin to speak at a public meeting in Madurai in support of CPI(M) candidate Su. Venkatesan.
  4. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to address election rallies in Dindigul and Theni.