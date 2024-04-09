Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
April 09, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a road show at Pondy Bazaar in the city canvasing votes for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls
The city police has deployed more than 3,500 police personnel in view of PM visit to the city. 200 words RSR
CM M.K. Stalin to speak at a public meeting in Madurai in support of CPI(M) candidate Su. Venkatesan.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to address election rallies in Dindigul and Theni.