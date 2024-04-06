April 06, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Lok Sabha polls | Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to campaign for BJP candidates in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin to campaign in Chidambaram today MDMK leader Vaiko to release party manifesto in Tiruchi today. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate Dr. Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust’s year-long birth centenary celebration of nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana in Tiruchi. TNCC president K. Selva Perunthagai to address election campaign public meeting in Palayamkottai tonight. Work to construct a multi modal logistics park has commenced at Mappedu. ECI SVEEP programme to be held at 16 constituencies in low voter count areas, old age homes and public spaces. The Cyber Crime Wing Police launches a probe into a complaint of a senior citizen who lost Rs. 20 lakh to cyber fraudsters in Fedex Fraud.

