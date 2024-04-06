- Lok Sabha polls | Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to campaign for BJP candidates in Chennai.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin to campaign in Chidambaram today
- MDMK leader Vaiko to release party manifesto in Tiruchi today.
- Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate Dr. Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust’s year-long birth centenary celebration of nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana in Tiruchi.
- TNCC president K. Selva Perunthagai to address election campaign public meeting in Palayamkottai tonight.
- Work to construct a multi modal logistics park has commenced at Mappedu.
- ECI SVEEP programme to be held at 16 constituencies in low voter count areas, old age homes and public spaces.
- The Cyber Crime Wing Police launches a probe into a complaint of a senior citizen who lost Rs. 20 lakh to cyber fraudsters in Fedex Fraud.
