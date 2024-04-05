- DMK leader and CM M.K. Stalin to campaign in Villupuram, Cuddalore.
- AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign for party candidate in Erode in the evening.
- Pallavaram Police arrested a couple for allegedly murdering a relative and passing it off a suicide.
- A section of fishers of Nagapattinam threaten to boycott Lok Sabha elections demanding basic amenities in their villages.
- The commuters bound for Arakkonam and Tiruvallur are facing severe hardships because of delay in operation of suburban trains in evening hours.
- British artist David Blamey exhibits diverse art works at expo in Auroville after a two-month residency
