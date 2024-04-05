April 05, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

DMK leader and CM M.K. Stalin to campaign in Villupuram, Cuddalore. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign for party candidate in Erode in the evening. Pallavaram Police arrested a couple for allegedly murdering a relative and passing it off a suicide. A section of fishers of Nagapattinam threaten to boycott Lok Sabha elections demanding basic amenities in their villages. The commuters bound for Arakkonam and Tiruvallur are facing severe hardships because of delay in operation of suburban trains in evening hours. British artist David Blamey exhibits diverse art works at expo in Auroville after a two-month residency

