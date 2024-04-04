April 04, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Voting through postal ballots by senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disability from their respective home to commence today. Election campaign by former CM AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in Coimbatore. He will also visit the Nilgiris today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai is campaigning in Salem and Namakkal Districts on Thursday. Mr. Annamalai will also campaign for Tamil Maanila Congress candidate in Erode today. PhD student of Central University Tiruvarur has been terminated for going on a field trip to Egypt. The institution says she did not take the required permission Saidapet Police registered a case against AIADMK candidate Jayavardhan for distributing handbills without permission Tamil Nadu Farmers Movement to spearhead campaign in Tiruppur for boycott of Lok Sabha election by agriculturists demanding retrieval of ‘inam’ land from the possession of Wakf Board and HR & CE Department. Puducherry AIADMK complains to Election Commission on misuse of official machinery NLCIL bags top spots in appraisal by Central Electricity Authority Follow up on movement of a suspected carnivore in Mayiladuthurai town

