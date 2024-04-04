- Voting through postal ballots by senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disability from their respective home to commence today.
- Election campaign by former CM AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in Coimbatore. He will also visit the Nilgiris today.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K. Annamalai is campaigning in Salem and Namakkal Districts on Thursday. Mr. Annamalai will also campaign for Tamil Maanila Congress candidate in Erode today.
- PhD student of Central University Tiruvarur has been terminated for going on a field trip to Egypt. The institution says she did not take the required permission
- Saidapet Police registered a case against AIADMK candidate Jayavardhan for distributing handbills without permission
- Tamil Nadu Farmers Movement to spearhead campaign in Tiruppur for boycott of Lok Sabha election by agriculturists demanding retrieval of ‘inam’ land from the possession of Wakf Board and HR & CE Department.
- Puducherry AIADMK complains to Election Commission on misuse of official machinery
- NLCIL bags top spots in appraisal by Central Electricity Authority
- Follow up on movement of a suspected carnivore in Mayiladuthurai town
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.