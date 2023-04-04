- Kalakshetra board announces formation of inquiry committee, says action taken against staff members.
- Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to inaugurate Y20 summit in Auroville.
- Securing a cyber security firm has found that several portals and sites of the Tamil Nadu government are vulnerable to attacks and have been attacked by phishers.
- Chennai Corporation to start land acquisition for Valluvar Kottam Bridge.
- IIM-Tiruchi Director press meet.
- Shrimp farmers, hatchery owners seek early amendment to aquaculture Act. The delay in the amendment has lead to a drastic fall in aquaculture exports.
- Transport authorities impose a fine of ₹4.58 lakh on 143 autorickshaw drivers for charging “excess fare” in Tiruchi as consumers continue to be fleeced in the absence of fare meters.
- Traffic Police has collected ₹8 crore fines from motorists for drunken driving in Chennai.
- State government sanctions second phase of bypass road for Thuraiyur, to connect Salem Highway, in Tiruchi district.
- Chengalpattu collectorate to organise special camps for ration card holders
