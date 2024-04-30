April 30, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Quantum of sentence to convicted Nirmala Devi to be pronounced by court Nilgiris Collector expected to provide clarity on rules for e-pass system to the district Pipelines laid to draw water illegally from Bhavanisagar dam removed Villagers of Panangudi panchayat in Nagapattinam to protest against land acquisition for CPCL in their village Preparation works are going on full swing in Yercaud for this year’s summer festival and flower show Tambaram police commissionerate arrest three persons including a juvenile for hurling a crude bomb at a hotel of AMMK functionary in Nedungundram TN govt for the summer holidays is to conduct training programme of several art forms for children at Kalaignar Centenary library

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.