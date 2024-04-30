- Quantum of sentence to convicted Nirmala Devi to be pronounced by court
- Nilgiris Collector expected to provide clarity on rules for e-pass system to the district
- Pipelines laid to draw water illegally from Bhavanisagar dam removed
- Villagers of Panangudi panchayat in Nagapattinam to protest against land acquisition for CPCL in their village
- Preparation works are going on full swing in Yercaud for this year’s summer festival and flower show
- Tambaram police commissionerate arrest three persons including a juvenile for hurling a crude bomb at a hotel of AMMK functionary in Nedungundram
- TN govt for the summer holidays is to conduct training programme of several art forms for children at Kalaignar Centenary library
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.