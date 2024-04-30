  1. Quantum of sentence to convicted Nirmala Devi to be pronounced by court
  2. Nilgiris Collector expected to provide clarity on rules for e-pass system to the district
  3. Pipelines laid to draw water illegally from Bhavanisagar dam removed 
  4. Villagers of Panangudi panchayat in Nagapattinam to protest against land acquisition for CPCL in their village
  5. Preparation works are going on full swing in Yercaud for this year’s summer festival and flower show
  6. Tambaram police commissionerate arrest three persons including a juvenile for hurling a crude bomb at a hotel of AMMK functionary in Nedungundram
  7. TN govt for the summer holidays is to conduct training programme of several art forms for children at Kalaignar Centenary library