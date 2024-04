April 03, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Three freed Rajiv case convicts, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, released from Tiruchi Special Camp last night; set to fly back to Sri Lanka from Chennai on Wednesday morning. Southern Regional Power Committee writes to Union Power Ministry to ensure high power generation power availability from the two units of Kundankulam Nuclear Power Plant during the peak summer season in the Southern region AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Karur AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to campaign in Tiruchi Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai to campaign for DMK candidate in Erode Puducherry CEO, DEO to lead SVEEP programme in Bharatidasan Government College A college student who was riding a bicycle was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Maduravoyal bypass, Chennai

